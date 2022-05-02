Supreme Court Rules Flying Christian Flag Protected by 1st Amendment Rights

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled today that the city of Boston, Massachusetts wrongly banned Christian flags from a community flag program. Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver presented oral argument in January to the U.S. Supreme Court in Shurtleff v. City of Boston, arguing that the City of Boston violated the Constitution by censoring a Christian flag in a public forum open to “all applicants” merely because the application referred to it as a “Christian flag.” There are three flagpoles outside City Hall that fly the U.S., Massachusetts and Boston flags, plus a fourth flag on Congress Street, which...



Read More...