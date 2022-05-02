The Russian Foreign Ministry Advised Washington to Take Care of Religious Freedoms in the United States

Moscow, April 29, Interfax – The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected accusations from the United States of violating religious freedoms in Russia and pointed to gaps in this area in the United States itself. "Let's give a piece of advice to the Americans – take a closer look at what's happening in your own country. Independent sources, for example, note an unprecedented increase in anti-Semitism in the United States. During the escalation of the armed conflict in the spring of 2021 between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip more than 200 cases of harassment, vandalism and physical violence against Jews...



