Three Students Killed In Car Crash After Storm Chasing Tornado In Kansas

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Three college students were killed in a car crash while returning from storm chasing in Kansas late Friday evening. The students, who were studying meteorology at the University of Oklahoma, were identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Nair of Denton, Texas; 19-year old Gavin Short of Grayslake, Illinois; and 22-year old Drake Brooks of Evansville, Indiana. “The three were in a vehicle being driven by Nair southbound on Interstate 35 when the vehicle hydroplaned and was struck by a tractor-trailer rig in Tonkawa, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City,” CBS News reported. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the car...



Read More...