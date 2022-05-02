Tucker Carlson's response the New York Times is … PERFECT

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“Siri, show us the *perfect* response to the New York Times’ attempted hit piece on Tucker Carlson”: pic.twitter.com/FJ76ULBSBG — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 1, 2022 And in case it got cut off on your phone or computer, here’s the whole thing. Amazing: (Tucker photo) If Tucker reacted this way to Part 1, we can’t wait to see what happens with Parts 2 and 3: Today, @nytimes is publishing “American Nationalist,” our 3-part investigation into the fall and rise of Tucker Carlson and the transformation of American conservatism. Part 1 will appear in Sunday’s paper. A 🧵on our story and findings:...



Read More...