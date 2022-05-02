Wake-up Call: BlackRock and Vanguard Are Nearly in TOTAL CONTROL of Food Production and Distribution in America

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Some of the major players who have been behind the scenes in the recent past are quickly taking very public control over our future. It's time to stand up and point a spotlight on them. ************************************************************************** For the last year, we have railed against the two most powerful financial institutions in the world: BlackRock and Vanguard. And by “financial institutions,” we really have to use that label because they’ve gone far beyond simply being the biggest investment management firms with over $10 trillion between them. They now wield extreme levels of direct power over the most crucial industries in the...



