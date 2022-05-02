Weather Underground member and ‘81 heist participant Kathy Boudin dead at 78

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Kathy Boudin, who spent decades in prison for her part in the deadly 1981 Brink’s armored truck heist as a member of the radical militant group Weather Underground, died of cancer at the age of 78 in New York on Sunday. In October 1981, Boudin and members of the group teamed up with the Black Liberation Army for the robbery to help fund their anti-government campaigns. They targeted a Brink’s armored truck, which they held up in Rockland County, making off with $1.6 million. During the robbery, gunmen killed Brink’s security guard Peter Paige before transferring the money to a...



Read More...