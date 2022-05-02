What is EUCOM’s Ukraine Control Center?

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany—Within days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. European Command stood up a 24/7 operations center to coordinate the rapid delivery of defense assistance from dozens of nations to the front line inside Ukraine. For the first time, the Defense Department described how the EUCOM Control Center Ukraine (ECCU) works during a briefing for journalists covering the Ukraine Defense Consultative Workshop at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on April 26, signaling a rapid evolution to changing battlefield needs. “Quite simply, it’s a near soup-to-nuts of all things security systems [to be] delivered,” a senior defense official said...



Read More...