What would Malia Cohen do as California controller?

May 2, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

There are two parts to the controller’s job, Malia Cohen says. There are the everyday functions — writing checks, conducting audits, making policy recommendations and serving on nearly 80 boards, including ones that oversee state employee retirement funds. But Cohen says the position is also a platform to make California more equitable and to promote more diverse leadership — goals that she is passionate, even emotional, about and a role that she says she is well prepared for from her time on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and state Board of Equalization.



Read More...