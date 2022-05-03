Add Gmail to the list of reasons why Big Tech must open its black boxes

In yet another sign of Big Tech bias, it turns out Google’s Gmail program leans strongly Democratic — automatically sending Republican fund-raising mail to users’ spam folders far more often than the Democratic ones in the runup to the 2020 elections. The news comes courtesy of North Carolina State computer-science researchers, who examined 318,000 emails from May through November 2020 and evaluated Outlook and Yahoo accounts as well as Gmail. As the Republican National Committee sums it up in its complaint to the Federal Election Commission, the Gmail algorithm sent GOP fundraising e-mails to spam at a rate 820% higher...



