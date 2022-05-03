[Alabama] Woman investigating dog attack killed by pack of dogs

Police arrested an Alabama dog owner after a pack of dogs attacked and killed a state employee investigating an earlier attack by the same dogs. Beard’s body was found after deputies responded to calls of a suspicious vehicle on Crumpton Road outside of Red Bay. When deputies arrived, they witnessed several dogs attacking residents. One person suffered minor injuries. When the deputies found the body of Jacqueline Beard in her vehicle.



