America flexes its maritime muscles! U.S. Air Force successfully tests 2,000-pound air-launched ‘quicksink’ bomb and blasts cargo ship out of the sea in one strike

May 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

US Air Force successfully tests 2,000-pound air-launched 'quicksink' bomb and sinks cargo ship The US has tested a new 'quicksink' bomb designed to destroy enemy warships from the sky. The US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Eglin Air Force Base's Integrated Test Team demonstrated what an attack on a warship in combat with the US could look like on April 28. The US Air Force tested the munitions against a cargo ship in the Gulf of Mexico, breaking it in half and sinking it. An F-15E Strike Eagle fighter launched the modified bomb, successfully striking the target by detonating...



Read More...