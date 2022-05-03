Arrest warrant is issued for female guard, 56, who helped 6ft 9in murder suspect, 38, escape Alabama jail: Cops probe 'romantic' link and reveal BOTH are armed

May 3, 2022

A female Alabama guard who went missing after escorting a 6ft 9in murder suspect out of jail on Friday has had a warrant put out for her arrest. Vicky White, 56, has been charged with 'permitting or facilitating an escape in the first degree,' Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday morning. The Class C felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Vicky filed for retirement the day before she broke protocol and said she would take Casey White, 38, to the county courthouse for a mental health evaluation that was never scheduled. Casey, who is not...



