Brickbat: Public Enemy

Jude McGovern, a retired New York city police officer now living in Swanlinbar, Ireland, came home one day to find "eight to 10" police officers had forced their way into his home and were searching his belongings. They were looking for a souvenir he'd brought with him when he moved to Ireland 25 years ago, a revolver he'd decommissioned by having the firing pin removed. McGovern said he made the mistake four and a half years ago of allowing a neighbor to photograph him with the gun, and the man posted the photo to Facebook. He said the Garda, the Irish police, must have finally seen the photo.

