Coast Guard stopping record-breaking number of Haitian migrants near Florida's coast

May 3, 2022

The U.S. Coast Guard is seeing more Haitian migrants trying to reach the Florida coast by boat. It's a dangerous journey that many do not survive. From the sky, a flight crew surveys roughly 700 miles of open waters, from Miami to Haiti and Cuba. They look for people trying to illegally enter the United States. The route past the Bahamas to south Florida has been attempted by Haitians for decades, but this is the busiest the Coast Guard has been with interceptions since 2004.



