DeWine fends off populist challengers to win Ohio GOP governor nod

May 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) was projected to win his state’s GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday, fending off challenges from populist detractors who argued he was insufficiently conservative. NBC News and CNN both called the race for DeWine around 8:17 p.m. ET. He defeated former Rep. Jim Renacci, restaurateur Joe Blystone and former state Rep. Ron Hood.



