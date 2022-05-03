Ethiopian police and Muslim worshippers clash in Addis Ababa

May 3, 2022

The incident occurred outside the international stadium in the heart of the city, where prayers were scheduled to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of the Muslim holy month. Addis Ababa police issued a statement saying “a riot” had been caused by a “few individuals” and led to property damage, but order had now been restored. “[The] police are calling on the community to remain calm,” it said. Stone-throwing demonstrators also smashed windows at a national museum on Meskel Square before calm was restored, reports said. The Addis Ababa official told AFP that Eid al-Fitr prayers had taken...



