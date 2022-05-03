(Flashback, 2020) Laurence Tribe’s Leaked Memo: Sotomayor ‘Not as Smart as She Seems to Think She Is'

May 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Harvard law professor and constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe offered a spirited endorsement of Elena Kagan in a 2009 memo that noted the law school dean had the ability to persuade “a bunch of prima donnas to see things her way.” The memo (PDF), leaked to conservative blogger Ed Whelan, bluntly advised against the appointment of Sonia Sotomayor to fill the seat of retiring Justice David H. Souter, a recommendation ignored by President Obama. The New York Times Caucus blog, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post all have stories. Tribe wrote that Kagan would be better able to persuade...



