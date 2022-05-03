Flashback: In 1982 Joe Biden Voted for Constitutional Amendment to Overturn Roe v Wade and Make It a State Issue

The US Supreme Court reportedly voted to END Roe v Wade in a DRAFT OPINION by Justice Samuel Alito according to a report leaked to Politico on Monday night. The draft opinion was leaked to the press – something that is unprecedented. Of course, most assume the leaker is a liberal clerk who hopes to change the outcome of the case. Joe Biden responded to the leaked decision Tuesday morning. His handlers released a statement. But back in 1982, Joe Biden voted for a constitutional amendment to overturn Roe v Wade and make it a state issue. Via David Harsanyi



