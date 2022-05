Former Abortion Doctor Who Performed 1,200 Abortions Left Congress Speechless In Description Of Second Trimester Dismemberment Of Baby (Video)

Dr. Anthony Levatino is a pro-life physician from New Mexico. After performing 1,200 murders of babies, which we call abortions, Dr. Levatino had a change of heart following his daughter’s death in an automobile accident and left his life of crime and has been calling out the barbaric nature of what takes place during an …



Read More...