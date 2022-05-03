Hollywood Celebrities Demand Nationwide Protests over Roe v. Wade: ‘Take to the Streets’

Hollywood celebrities urged their fans to take to the streets in protest after an unprecedented leak of U.S. Supreme Court documents showed the high court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade. Stars including Amy Schumer, Mark Ruffalo, Bette Midler, Rosanna Arquette, Busy Phillips, and Amber Tamblyn vented their anger and despair on social media, with some attacking the court itself and singling out Justice Samuel Alito as a right-wing “radical.”



