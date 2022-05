‘How Dare They!’ — Kamala Harris Unleashes Rant at Pro-Abortion Activist Gala

May 3, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a fiery speech at a pro-abortion activist gala on Tuesday, calling all Democrats to fight for abortion rights. The vice president spoke at the EMILY’s List gala in Washington, DC, referring to Monday’s leak of a Supreme Court justice’s opinion suggesting that justices were preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade.



