Julia Louis-Dreyfus Raising Money to Help Women Get Abortions: ‘I’m Really Angry’

May 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

HBO’s Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is raising money to help women receive abortions, saying she will match $10,000 in donations to dozens of abortion organizations across the country. “I’m really angry. How about you?” the multiple Emmy-winning celebrity tweeted Tuesday.



