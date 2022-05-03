Kamala Harris: Pro-Life Americans Want Roe Overturned Because They Hate Women

May 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Kamala Harris accused pro-life Americans of attacking women Tuesday through their work to end abortion and restore unborn babies’ right to life. Harris, a pro-abortion Democrat who has worked closely with Planned Parenthood to punish journalists for exposing their aborted baby body parts trade, lashed out after news outlets reported about a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that allegedly overturns Roe v. Wade. “Roe v. Wade ensures a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion,” Harris responded in a statement, according to Townhall. “It is clear that opponents of Roe want to punish women and take away...



Read More...