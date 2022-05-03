Larry Hogan makes pitch for GOP to move on from Trump

May 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) will use a high-profile appearance at Ronald Reagan’s presidential library on Tuesday to lay out a vision for the future of a bigger-tent Republican Party, one that does not include former President Donald Trump. In prepared remarks shared with The Hill, Hogan will accuse Trump of leaving the GOP in its worst position since the 1930s, an era when Franklin Roosevelt consigned Republicans to deep minorities in both the House and Senate.



