Man at center of India the tiger investigation found guilty of murder in 2017 shooting

May 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Victor Cuevas' lawyer said the punishment phase for this murder conviction will begin on Wednesday.Victor Cuevas, the man who was at the center of the India the tiger investigation, was found guilty of murder Tuesday in connection to a 2017 shooting in Fort Bend County. Cuevas was found guilty in a deadly shooting that happened the evening of July 14, 2017 in front of a Buffalo Wild Wings in the 5600 block of W. Grand Parkway. Bond was set at $750,000 for that case, and Cuevas was arrested two weeks later at an airport when returning from Mexico. He bonded...



