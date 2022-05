Man Called By Holy Spirit To Do The Exact Thing He Wanted To Do

May 3, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

RALEIGH, NC—Ben Thompson has been called by the Holy Spirit to do the exact thing he wanted to do all along. In a stunning series of coincidences, Thompson found that every desire of his heart is in direct accordance with what the Holy Spirit was leading him to.

The post Man Called By Holy Spirit To Do The Exact Thing He Wanted To Do appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



