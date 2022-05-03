Minnesota spending COVID relief funds on ‘anti-bias’ training for teachers

May 3, 2022

Minnesota is spending untold millions in COVID-relief funds on controversial education initiatives, like implementing ethnic studies in schools and recruiting teachers on the basis of race. President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package included $122 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund. Minnesota received a total of $8.5 billion in American Rescue Plan funds, $1.3 billion of which came from ESSER. This money was intended in part to help schools facilitate and maintain in-person learning and develop after-school or “summer enrichment” programs. Like other states, Minnesota seized this opportunity to accomplish seemingly unrelated objectives. According...



