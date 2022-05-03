Mother Charged After Shooting Her 2 Boys; Children Not Expected To Survive, Bucks County DA Says

UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A mother is charged with the attempted murder of her two children and a 22-year-old neighbor in Bucks County, authorities say. The two boys, ages 13 and 9, will give the gift of life to others as their organs will be donated, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a press conference on Monday afternoon. The boys are on life support Monday night, being kept alive to donate their organs through Gift of Life. Following the organ transplants, his office is prepared to upgrade 38-year-old Trinh Nguyen’s charges to two counts of homicide....



