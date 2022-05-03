Pieces of ‘fireball’ meteor that exploded over Mississippi are being found, NASA says

Meteorites are not ‘flaming rocks of doom,' NASA says The “bright fireball” was traveling at 35,000 mph when it exploded at 8:03 a.m. with the “energy equivalent of 3 tons of TNT,” according to NASA Meteor Watch, the agency's project that tracks fireball activity. “Existing law states that any meteorites belong to the owner of the property on which they fell; out of respect for the privacy of those in the area, we will not disclose the locations of these finds,” And finding anything of value is likely harder than you think. “The pieces from this object were way too...



