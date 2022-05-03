Polls close on key primaries in Ohio

May 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Polls are closing in Ohio as Democrats and Republicans anxiously await the results of key primaries in a state that will likely prove pivotal in November’s midterms. For Republicans, the Tuesday primaries in Ohio are dominated by the Senate nominating contest. Former President Trump, who remains the most popular figure within the modern GOP, has endorsed author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance in the race, though Vance faces a crowded field of rivals, almost all of whom have campaigned as Trump acolytes.



Read More...