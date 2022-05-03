Russia labels SWEDEN as 'Nazis' as the country looks to join NATO

Russia has stepped up its propaganda war against Sweden by producing bus stop advertisements accusing the peaceful Scandinavian nation of being Nazis. The hybrid warfare strategy comes as Sweden prepares for NATO accession, abandoning decades of neutrality in light of Moscow's military aggression towards Ukraine. The provocation comes hot on the heels of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov's incendiary comments that 'Hitler had Jewish blood', which drew demands for an apology from Israel. The campaign has seen adverts pop up in Russia depicting various Swedish national heroes as Nazis with the slogan: 'We are against Nazism, they are not.' The...



