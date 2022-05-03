Supreme Court Barricaded After Bombshell Abortion Leak, Leftists Start to Call for Rash Action

May 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The news is coming hard and fast after a bombshell leak out of the Supreme Court revealed a draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. RedState reported on the initial details, noting that it is misleading to treat the draft as the final result.Still, this is completely unprecedented, and it does appear that five justices were prepared at the time of the draft to overturn the landmark abortion precedents of Roe and Casey. What happens next is where things get interesting, though.



Read More...