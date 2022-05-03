True The Vote has RICO Ballot Trafficking Evidence: Americans Should Care

May 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

UncoverDC has written several articles to specifically address the details and implications of the bombshell True The Vote (TTV)/OPSEC investigation. We spoke at length on April 29 with the Founder of TTV, Catherine Engelbrecht and probed deeper into the timeline of events, actors involved, and the ways public officials and law enforcement have obstructed the investigation at almost every turn. This column serves to sturdy the foundation for further revelations and deep dives into the tributaries of TTV’s 2-year ongoing ballot trafficking investigation. Subpoenas went out on April 21 in Georgia, referencing the TTV and OPSEC ballot trafficking investigation. The...



Read More...