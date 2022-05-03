What California's proposed constitutional right to abortion is really about

May 3, 2022

In response to a leaked draft opinion showing that the United States Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and top legislative leaders announced plans to add a constitutional amendment enshrining a right to abortion. "California is proposing an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in our state constitution so that there is no doubt as to the right to abortion in this state," the leaders said in a statement late Monday night. "We know we can’t trust the Supreme Court to protect reproductive rights, so California will build a firewall around this...



