‘Who Else Is Going To Do It?’: MN Doctor Travels To SD To Work At Its Sole Abortion Clinic

May 3, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Dr. Sarah Traxler works at the only abortion clinic in the state of South Dakota, but she lives hours away in Minnesota. “I sort of feel at some level if I don’t do it and the other three physicians who do it with me, who else is going to do it? There wouldn’t be anything for these patients,” Traxler said. Nearly two dozen states have severely restricted access to abortions. The new laws come as the Supreme Court decides on a Mississippi abortion law that could overturn Roe v. Wade. The South Dakota clinic says it hasn’t been able to...



Read More...