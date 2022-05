Women Line Up Outside SCOTUS To Receive Their New Handmaid’s Tale Outfits

May 3, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—With news coming out that the United States Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade, millions of women have accepted their fate and are lining up outside the SCOTUS building to receive their complimentary Handmaid's Tale uniforms.

