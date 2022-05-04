ABC’s Hostin on Dave Chappelle Attack: Trump Unleashed ‘Incivility’ in Our Country

May 4, 2022

ABC’s legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that comedian Dave Chappelle getting attacked on stage during the “Netflix Is A Joke Fest” was in part due to former President Donald Trump unleashing “incivility.” Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “What do you think is happening? It’s happening on airplanes. It’s happening on street corners. People are just running up. I mean, the Hollywood Bowl. He just ran up on there.” Co-host Joy Behar said, “Things that can contribute to what’s going on. The pandemic, the opioid crisis, the fact that Trump was out there saying things like, ‘just...



