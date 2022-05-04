Aging lymph nodes: Seeking a solution for weakened immune systems (Thymus health seems key, when lymph nodes turn dysfunctional)

It is well established that older adults are more susceptible to infection and their immune systems less capable of generating a strong immune response. Findings suggest that lymph nodes, which are critical for maintaining and revving up the immune response during infection, age at different rates. Lymph nodes closer to the skin deteriorate two to three times more quickly than those deeper in the body. White blood cells, specifically T cells, are the soldiers of the immune system. T cells are made by the thymus, a gland that sits below the chest bone and above the heart. The thymus quickly...



