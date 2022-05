America Is About To Explode With Emotion, But Overturning Roe Wouldn’t Actually Change Much

Before you get upset with my headline, please read my analysis. I think that overturning Roe v. Wade is long overdue, and it is an absolutely wonderful thing for our country. But as I will explain in this article, that step alone won’t dramatically change the number of abortions that are performed in the United …



Read More...