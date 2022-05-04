Barack, Michelle Obama Issue Statement on Roe v. Wade Draft Opinion: 'A Blow Not Just to Women'

May 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In the wake of a bombshell report by Politico showing that Supreme Court justices had made a preliminary decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey — unraveling the national right to access abortion — Barack and Michelle Obama said the move would "relegate the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues." "The consequences of this decision would be a blow not just to women, but to all of us who believe that in a free society, there are limits to how much the government can encroach on our personal...



