Barack Obama: Overturning Roe v. Wade a ‘Blow’ to All Who Believe in a Free Society

May 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Barack Obama reacted Tuesday to the leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court suggesting it would rule to overturn Roe v. Wade. The president followed the argument made by many pro-abortion activists in a 719-word statement released to reporters, warning that Americans would face the loss of their personal rights to privacy if Roe v. Wade was overturned. “[W]hat Roe recognized is that the freedom enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution requires all of us to enjoy a sphere of our lives that isn’t subject to meddling from the state,” he wrote, warning that the...



Read More...