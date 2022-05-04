Chief Justice Roberts rips Schumer’s ‘threat’ against Gorsuch, Kavanaugh
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts smacked down Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday after the New York Democrat threatened that a pair of conservative justices hearing an abortion case would “pay the price” if they voted to restrict abortion rights. “This morning, Senator Schumer spoke at a rally in front of the Supreme Court while a case was being argued inside,” Roberts wrote on official Supreme Court letterhead in a rare public rebuke. “Senator Schumer referred to two members of the Supreme Court by name and said he wanted to tell them that ‘’ You have released the...
Read More...
Leave Your Comment