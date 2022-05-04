Chief Justice Roberts rips Schumer’s ‘threat’ against Gorsuch, Kavanaugh

May 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts smacked down Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday after the New York Democrat threatened that a pair of conservative justices hearing an abortion case would “pay the price” if they voted to restrict abortion rights. “This morning, Senator Schumer spoke at a rally in front of the Supreme Court while a case was being argued inside,” Roberts wrote on official Supreme Court letterhead in a rare public rebuke. “Senator Schumer referred to two members of the Supreme Court by name and said he wanted to tell them that ‘’ You have released the...



