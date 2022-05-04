Fear The Talking Fed! Fed Jacks Target Rate Up By 50 BPS, 9 More Rate Hikes A Comin’ (Yield Curve Rises)

May 4, 2022

Well, the Fed’s talking heads have been saying a 50 basis point hike was coming in May … and it appeared! And it looks like 9 rate hikes are a comin’ by February 2023. The Fed’s Dot Plots shows a cooling of Fed rate hikes by 2024 and beyond. The US Treasury actives curve is up by 14 bps at the 10-year tenor and up 17 bps at the 2-year tenor. I could read the Fed’s speech on their decision, but since The Fed has been so highly politicized, I don’t really care what they say. Only what they do.



