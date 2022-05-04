GDP Spin Is Orwellian Doublespeak

May 4, 2022

Despite all the talk about a “strong economy,” nobody was expecting a blistering hot GDP for the first quarter. The consensus was for around a 1% gain. As it turned out, it was even worse than expected. GDP shrank in Q1, contracting by 1.4%. Despite the awful number, the mainstream spun it as a positive. Peter Schiff called it an outrageous positive spin on negative GDP and a great example of Orwellian doublespeak. A New York Times headline proclaimed, “GDP Report Shows US Economy Shrank, Masking a Broader Recovery” Basically, the NYT and others in the mainstream media are claiming...



