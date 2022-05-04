Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia

May 4, 2022

Greece and Bulgaria said on Tuesday a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility to be built off the northern Greek port of Alexandroupolis would help create a new gas route for Europe and cut reliance on Russian gas at a crucial moment... Greece has been supplying Bulgaria with gas since it was cut off by Russia... The new FSRU (a floating storage and regasification unit), which will be anchored about 18 kilometers (11 miles) off Alexandroupolis port and carry gas to the shore via a 28 kilometer long pipeline, is expected to start operations at the end of 2023. It...



