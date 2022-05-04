HEALTH WATCH: ‘Shaken’ Liz Warren Holds Staffer’s Hand for Balance, Raising Fitness Concerns

May 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Episode reminiscent of Hillary Clinton's collapse during failed 2016 campaign Citizens expressed concern Tuesday after footage emerged of a "visibly shaken" Elizabeth Warren clinging to a staffer's hand for dear life while attempting to walk several yards to a waiting vehicle. Even with the staffer's assistance, the Democratic lawmaker nearly stumbled on several occasions as reporters shouted questions about abortion. "Does she have Parkinson's or something?" a concerned American asked the Washington Free Beacon after viewing the footage of Warren. "Why does she need a staffer to hold her hand while walking?" The voting public deserves an honest answer. Warren,...



