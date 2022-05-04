Home Theft

May 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Did you know that in some states, if you miss one tax payment, local politicians will take your home, sell it and keep all the profits? Really. Tawanda Hall was behind on her taxes. She was on a payment plan but had missed $900. She didn't expect Southfield, Michigan, to take her entire house because of that. It was worth $286,000 more than what she owed. "I'm still in shock," says Tawanda Hall in my new video. "They took my whole house, my whole family's livelihood." John Bursch, a lawyer for the county, says while this practice may sound unfair...



