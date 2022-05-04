JD Vance Wins GOP Primary Race in Ohio After Trump’s Endorsement

May 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Author JD Vance has won the Ohio’s GOP Senate primary after being endorsed by former President Donald Trump in the hotly contested race. With 95 percent of the votes counted, Vance had 32 percent of the vote in the seven-way race. Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel came in second with 24 percent of the vote, and State Senator Matt Dolan was in third place with 22.5 percent. As recently as last March, Vance was languishing in fourth place, but his fortunes quickly changed after Trump endorsed him in mid-April. The Yale-educated writer will face Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan in the...



