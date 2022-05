Jury Finds Cops At Fault For Failing To Stop Fellow Cops From Beating Innocent Teen Unconscious

Contra Costa County, CA — The taxpayers of Contra Costa County will soon be shelling out some serious settlement money after a teenager was brutally choked until he fell unconscious and then beaten even more after — by a cop’s flashlight. Body camera footage from the disturbing incident shows that after cops beat Ricardo Hernandez, …



