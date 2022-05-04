Meet Elizabeth Deutsch. She's currently a law clerk for Justice Breyer. And, in my humble opinion, she's the most likely person to have leaked the draft Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs, purporting to overturn Roe v. Wade.

May 4, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Meet Elizabeth Deutsch. She's currently a law clerk for Justice Breyer.And, in my humble opinion, she's the most likely person to have leaked the draft Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs, purporting to overturn Roe v. Wade.🧵 pic.twitter.com/V8mfc5hG2I— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 4, 2022



Read More...